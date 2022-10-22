India can fill the slot in global commercial satellite launch market: ISRO Chairman
By IANS | Published: October 22, 2022 10:15 AM 2022-10-22T10:15:05+5:30 2022-10-22T10:25:23+5:30
Chennai, Oct 22 With a shortage of rockets to launch satellites, India with its LVM3 or GSLV Mk3 rocket now has a slot in the global commercial satellite launch market, said S.Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation
