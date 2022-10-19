India dips 1 spot in median fixed broadband speeds

New Delhi, Oct 19 India dipped 1 spot each in its global ranking in both median mobile speeds and fixed broadband speeds from 117 to 118 and from 78 to 79, respectively, in September, a report said on Wednesday.

However, median mobile download speeds in India slightly increased from 13.52 Mbps in August to 13.87 Mbps in September, according to the report by network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

"Overall, fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 48.29 in August to 48.59 Mbps in September," the platform said in a statement.

According to the September Speedtest Global Index, Kosovo registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 42 spots globally, with Norway sustaining its rank as #1 for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Madagascar registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 14 spots, with Chile at rank #1 in overall global fixed median speeds.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

