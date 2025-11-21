India, Germany advance collaboration on traditional medicine

New Delhi, Nov 21 India has advanced cooperation with Germany in the field of traditional and integrative healthcare, the Ministry of Ayush said.

The countries engaged during the third Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting on Alternative Medicine between the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and the Federal Ministry of Health, Germany, held from November 18 to 20 in Berlin.

“The discussions centered on three key pillars -- integrating traditional medicine into public health systems, establishing reimbursement pathways for patient access, and strengthening regulatory approval mechanisms,” the Ministry said.

These themes reflect the shared commitment of both nations to foster evidence-based and people-centered traditional medicine practices.

Key engagements of the visit included the Competence Center for

Traditional and Integrative Medicine, Charité University, to explore collaborative research opportunities and advance the proposed MoU with the Ministry of Ayush.

Others include Community Hospital Havelhöhe - Clinic for Anthroposophic Medicine, reviewing integrative care and research practices, and the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) for detailed discussions on insurance and reimbursement mechanisms relevant to traditional medicine.

The mission reflects the Ministry of Ayush’s strategic efforts to globalise Ayush systems, create robust frameworks for evidence-based integration, and strengthen high-value international partnerships that enhance India’s footprint in the global traditional medicine landscape.

The Ministry affirmed that sustained collaboration with Germany will help accelerate research, regulatory harmonisation, and patient access to integrative healthcare solutions rooted in safety, quality, and scientific validation.

The AYUSH Ministry has signed about 25 country-to-country MoUs to promote traditional medicine.

India's traditional medicine sector witnessed a remarkable transformation -- expanding nearly eightfold in less than 10 years.

“Manufacturing sector revenues have grown from 21,697 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore currently, while the services sector has generated Rs 1.67 lakh crore in revenue,” said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav recently on the growing relevance of traditional medicine.

Exports of Ayush and herbal products have risen, "worth $1.54 billion to more than 150 countries", Jadhav added.

