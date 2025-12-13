India has potential to become global leader in AI-supported stroke management: Experts

New Delhi, Dec 13 With proper training and increasing digital infrastructure, India has the potential to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based stroke care, said health experts here on Saturday.

Speaking at the Stroke & AI 2025 conference at the India Habitat Centre, the experts discussed the integration of AI in modern stroke care and its significance in the country, especially in rural areas.

“For a country like India, where access to stroke specialists remains uneven, AI-enabled systems can play a transformative role by extending expertise beyond tertiary centres and ensuring timely, life-saving interventions,” Dr. Dhiraj Khurana, DM (Neurology), PGIMER, Chandigarh, told IANS.

“India has the potential to be a global leader in AI-supported stroke management, provided we invest in structured training, digital infrastructure, and rapid-response systems,” added Dr. P. Vijaya, President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA).

The experts also highlighted the increasing relevance of tele-stroke models and cloud-based AI platforms that make specialist guidance accessible even in remote locations.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming an essential ally in stroke care. From faster interpretation of brain imaging to smarter triage in emergency settings, AI is helping clinicians make critical decisions when every minute counts,” Khurana said.

Stressing the importance of national-level adoption and training, the experts noted that AI has the potential to bridge critical gaps in imaging interpretation, emergency triage, and treatment planning, particularly in resource-limited settings.

“

The conference aimed to advance discussions on how AI-powered tools -- ranging from predictive algorithms and automated imaging interpretation to workflow optimisation and personalised rehabilitation -- can accelerate treatment timelines, improve diagnostic accuracy, and significantly reduce stroke-related mortality and long-term disability.

Sessions on mechanical thrombectomy, advanced neurointervention, perfusion imaging, emergency workflow triage, robotic support, and AI-based predictive modelling captured strong interest among attendees.

“Stroke care is at the threshold of a major transformation, and artificial intelligence is at the heart of this change. The discussions clearly show that AI is no longer a future possibility but a present-day tool that can reduce treatment delays, sharpen clinical decisions, and support precision-driven procedures like thrombectomy and advanced imaging,” said Dr. Kameshwar Prasad, a Delhi-based neurologist and Padmashree Awardee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor