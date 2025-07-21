India leading transformative shift in how reality is experienced: Qualcomm

New Delhi, July 21 India is leading a transformative shift in how reality is experienced and Qualcomm Technologies envision a future where smart glasses become as integral to daily life as smartphones, seamlessly handling everyday tasks, the leading chip manufacturer said here on Monday.

Qualcomm kicked off its ‘Snapdragon for India–XR Day’ event here, uniting top tech experts, developers, partners, media, and creators to fuel the growth of spatial computing in India.

The event featured immersive demos and real-world use cases across entertainment, content creation, fitness, and education, spotlighting Qualcomm’s leadership in smart glasses and extended reality.

According to Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager, Mobile, Compute & XR (MCX) at Qualcomm Technologies, Snapdragon XR platforms have powered 100+ immersive devices globally, and continue to deliver best-in-class experiences across mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

On stage, Alex demonstrated a SLM (small language model) running completely on a pair of AI glasses, showing the versatility of Snapdragon platforms to run AI across the cloud, local and on-device solutions.

As part of the vision, Qualcomm is powering smart glasses being developed by partners like Lenskart, with Snapdragon chipsets. This move reflects a concerted effort to bringing cutting-edge, AI-enabled smart eyewear solutions to Indian consumers.

“Snapdragon platforms are engineered to deliver a balance of sleek, lightweight design with powerful functionality, making smart glasses practical and intuitive for everyday use. This milestone signals a new era in bringing spatial computing to Indian consumers and positioning India prominently in the global immersive technology ecosystem,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.

Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, this technology will empower frontline workers, transform education in remote areas, and enable truly inclusive digital access, he mentioned.

As Qualcomm Technologies continues to expand beyond smartphones, it remains committed to enabling transformative innovation across industries, accelerating India’s drive in spatial computing technologies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor