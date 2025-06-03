India needs stringent front-of-pack labelling on ultra-processed foods: Experts

New Delhi, June 3 India needs a stringent front-of-pack labelling on ultra-processed foods (UPF) that are pre-packaged food and beverage products high in sugar, salt, and saturated fat, public health experts said on Tuesday.

Even as evidence mounts regarding health risks posed by high fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) or UPF products, a coalition of India’s 29 leading public health and consumer organisations urged the government to mandate front-of-pack warning labels.

According to the ICMR-NIN Guidelines, 2024 HFSS foods are defined as foods or diets that exceed recommended thresholds for added fat, sugar, or salt. These foods are typically energy dense, low in micronutrients and fibre, and are associated with increased risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

“India cannot afford to wait while NCDs escalate, and children become marketing targets. Warning labels are simple, effective, and evidence based” said Professor K. Srinath Reddy, from the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

The Supreme Court has also recently expressed concern over misleading and insufficient food labelling practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, emphasised the critical need to raise awareness among children about their sugar consumption, how much they are eating and what they should ideally consume.

Earlier this year, he also emphasised on reducing fat consumption to tackle obesity crisis in India. He suggested that such awareness would guide them toward healthier choices.

“Without mandatory warning labels, the public remains in the dark. Industry interests must not override children’s right to health,” said Dr Arun Gupta, Convener of NAPi, a national think tank on nutrition policy.

“Globally, self-regulation has been ineffective. Stringent front-of-pack labelling rules are needed and must be enforced,” he added quoting the Economic Survey.

The Supreme Court, in a Public Interest Litigation hearing (April 2025), directed the government to amend the 2022 Draft Regulation within three months, stating food packets “have no information” and raised concern about products like Kurkure and Maggi.

