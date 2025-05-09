India-Pakistan conflict: Nadda reviews emergency health systems preparedness

New Delhi, May 9 In the wake of rising conflict between India and Pakistan, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review emergency health systems preparedness to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Nadda called for a “a 24x7 control and command centre to monitor ongoing efforts and support states in the present times”.

“All medical emergency response health systems must be adequately equipped and functional at all times,” the Union Health Minister said, stating that the Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

“Ensure that ground-level linkages with all state governments particularly at the district levels, especially border states, be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required,” he said.

During the meeting, senior officers of the Health Ministry updated Nadda about the current status of medical preparedness for handling emergency cases.

The Union Minister was also “apprised of the actions taken regarding deployment of ambulances; ensuring adequate availability of medical supplies including equipment, medicines, supply of blood vials and consumables; hospital readiness in terms of beds, ICU and HDU; deployment of BHISHM Cubes, advanced mobile trauma care units, etc,” the Health Ministry said.

Further, the Ministry has advised hospitals and medical institutions "to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits, etc”.

“AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment,” it added.

To strengthen the emergency response networks collaboratively, the hospitals have also been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces, and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions, etc.

In addition, nationwide mock drills for disaster preparedness have been conducted at AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, and other premier hospitals.

For capacity building in emergency healthcare, additional training modules for CPR, first aid, and basic life support are also being rolled out with support from the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS New Delhi, and Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT).

