India set for accelerated 5G infrastructure deployment: Dell Technologies

New Delhi, July 31 As India begins to take first steps towards 5G with a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore spectrum auction, a top Dell Technologies India executive said on Sunday that the company expects to witness the beginning of an accelerated 5G infrastructure deployment serving both urban and rural India sooner than expected.

The development will boost adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, Industrial IoT, edge computing, and robotics across industries like agriculture, e-commerce, healthcare, education, and pharma, according to Manish Gupta, VP and GM, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

"As enterprises look to bring more and more of their applications to the public cloud, they'll also need enterprise-grade solutions and services for their workloads that are integrated with their on-premises infrastructure stacks," Gupta told .

The convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 will reduce manufacturing costs, improve quality and yields.

"Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning (ML) will penetrate new market segments and enable better, data-driven decisions for businesses resulting in more precise, real-time, and predictive analytics," he emphasised.

As 5G is set to become a reality soon, Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are focused towards driving revenue growth and are reluctant to invest in IT infrastructure solutions initially, will require a resilient journey to Cloud.

"MSMEs require flexibility to manage workloads upgrading existing IT infrastructure by raising their capabilities to manage future workloads will give them the edge over competition, offer optimal services to customers and strengthen their relationships with partners in the age of digital transformation," Gupta told .

Dell Technologies is offering customised enterprise support to organisations of every size, scale, and sector.

"With our broad portfolio of solutions, the right server, storage, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions will help shape the future for MSMEs, turning them into profitable enterprises who take actions on the basis of cutting-edge insights, for mapping progress through the market of tomorrow," said the company executive.

Dell Technologies has introduced software-driven storage innovations that provide intelligent insights, security, and increased productivity for Indian businesses.

These advancements will give businesses a secure and flexible environment to derive critical insights to grow in the digital era, according to Gupta.

"Our infrastructure solutions are designed to integrate IT processes and reduce complexities for businesses This is one of the reasons towards our industry leadership in the country in the servers segment for consecutive three quarters, where our revenue crossed the 40 per cent mark in the Indian servers market," Gupta told .

