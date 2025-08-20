India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile, validates strategic capabilities

New Delhi/Chandipur, Aug 20 In a significant boost to India's strategic defence arsenal, the nuclear-capable Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile was successfully test-fired on Wednesday from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur, the Ministry of Defence said.

In a statement, the ministry said: "The intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from Chandipur on August 20. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command."

The missile tested on Wednesday is a variant of India’s indigenously developed ICBM Agni-5. While traditionally reported to have a range of over 5,000 km, defence officials have noted that an upgraded version with a range of up to 7,500 km is currently under development by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Agni-5 missile is a cornerstone of India's nuclear deterrent. This missile is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. This technology allows the missile to carry and deploy multiple nuclear warheads across different targets, that too in a single launch.

This capability was displayed during the missile’s maiden MIRVed test on March 11, 2024, which was conducted from Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

The missile can currently carry up to three nuclear warheads simultaneously. This will enhance India’s second-strike capability and strengthen its no-first-use nuclear posture.

Designed and developed by the DRDO, Agni-5 has been tailored to meet India’s long-term strategic and security objectives. The missile is land-based and road-mobile, giving it high survivability and deployment flexibility. Experts say that it is expected to serve as a credible deterrent against adversaries, no matter where they are, either in the immediate or extended neighbourhood.

In addition to extended range and MIRV capabilities, future variants of Agni-5 are expected to incorporate bunker-busting technologies, enhancing its effectiveness against hardened underground targets and fortified installations.

The Agni series of missiles, ranging from short-range to intercontinental systems, forms the backbone of India’s nuclear triad. With Agni-5, India has joined an elite group of nations—including the United States, Russia, China, France, and the UK—that possess ICBM capability with MIRV technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised the DRDO team following the March 2024 MIRV test, calling it a "technological milestone" in India’s defence journey.

With Wednesday’s successful test, India has reaffirmed its position as a technologically capable and responsible nuclear power committed to strategic stability.

