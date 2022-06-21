India's VerSe Innovation launches Dailyhunt in Middle East

New Delhi, June 21 Homegrown local language technology provider VerSe Innovation on Tuesday announced the launch of its vernacular content platform Dailyhunt in the Middle East region.

Dailyhunt has rolled out its offering in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait with its headquarters in Dubai, with over 5,000 content partners.

Umang Bedi, Co-founder, VerSe Innovation, told that there is a growing opportunity in the local language content globally that they aim to tap.

"We have been successful in cracking the code of engagement of local language content in India and plan to replicate this success globally as we aim to meet the unmet local language content needs of users' world over," said Bedi.

Going ahead, the company plans to roll out Dailyhunt to other countries in the MENA region, such as Iraq, Iran, Israel and Egypt, and support languages like Hebrew, Farsi, and Arabic.

Media veteran Shekhar Iyer has been appointed as Director and General Manager of VerSe Innovation, MENA.

Dailyhunt offers more than 1 million new content every day in 15 languages, licensed and sourced from a creator ecosystem of over 50,000 content partners and a deep pool of over 50,000 creators.

It currently serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month.

"The relevance and demand for local language content is not only increasing in India but globally as well," Bedi told .

"We are seeing tremendous demand for local languages in each continent across MENA, LATAM, Europe and Eastern Europe, SEA and Central Asia and we aim to serve their unmet content needs," he added.

In April, VerSe Innovation raised $805 million from global investors, taking its valuation to $5 billion.

