Infinix Hot 11 2022 to be launched in India on April 15

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is all set to hit the Indian market. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 launch in India is set to take place on April 15 through Flipkart. Labelled as a affordable smartphone, nfinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to fall in the 10k bracket. Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, and a back panel with a holographic design. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 89.5% screen to body ratio, 550 nits brightness, and 114% sRGBcolour gamut.

It will be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C charging. In terms of design, the phone is already confirmed to sport a holographic design along with flat edges around the body. Lastly, the listing also confirms a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a magic trail pattern on the back of the device. The phone will be available in three colour options 一 Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold. Besides, the device will feature a dual-camera setup with a flash at the top left corner of the back panel. Further, at the top, there will be 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the bottom part will come with a USB C port and speaker.