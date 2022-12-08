Instagram to inform creators about posts blocked from being recommended

Instagram, the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing social networking service will now tell users if their posts are too edgy to be recommended to other users.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced recently that creators and businesses will be able to see if their posts are being blocked from appearing in certain parts of the app.

Professional accounts can now check if any of their posts are banned from being recommended to users who don't follow them by going to the settings menu, under the account and then account status.

Recommendations appear in places like the Explore page and home feed and have become increasingly central to the platform as Meta attempts to compete with TikTok, reported The Verge.

The parent company plans to more than double the amount of recommended content users see on their feeds by the end of 2023.

In order to be eligible to appear on Explore and other places, Instagram posts must follow community guidelines and rules around recommended content.

For example, users can post content depicting violence, like a fight but it may be blocked from being suggested to other users.

As per The Verge, creators and businesses will be able to edit, delete, or appeal Instagram's decision on posts flagged as being ineligible for recommendations.

( With inputs from ANI )

