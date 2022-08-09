Intel introduces GPUs for powerful workstations, laptops

San Francisco, Aug 9 Chip-maker Intel has introduced new graphics processing units (GPUs) designed primarily for powerful desktop workstations and laptops.

The Intel Arc Pro A30M GPU is for mobile form factors and Arc Pro A40 (single slot) and A50 (dual slot) GPUs are for small form factor desktops.

The chips feature built-in ray tracing hardware, machine learning capabilities and industry-first AV1 hardware encoding acceleration, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

"Intel Arc Pro GPUs will be available starting later this year from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners," it added.

The graphics chips target certifications with leading professional software applications within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries.

"Intel Arc Pro GPUs are also optimized for media and entertainment applications like Blender, and run the open source libraries in the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit," said the company.

The Intel Arc Pro A40 will ship in a small single-slot form factor with 3.5 teraflops of graphical power, eight ray-tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

The A50 GPU offers a dual-slot form factor, 4.8 teraflops of graphical power, eight ray-tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, more suited for workstations.

The Mobile A30M GPU offers 3.5 teraflops of graphical performance, eight ray-tracing cores, and 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

