Intel unveils 13th-gen mobile processors at CES 2023

San Francisco, Jan 4 Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel has unveiled new 13th-generation mobile processors with features and capabilities for all laptop segments at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

"The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivalled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments," Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, Intel, said in a statement.

"With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-calibre mobile experience in new and unique form factors so they can game or create from anywhere," Holthaus added.

The company's a13th Gen Intel Core H-series' mobile processors include the first 24-core processor for a laptop.

According to the company, the 13th Gen HX processors provide "the world's best mobile gaming platform".

The chip manufacturer also introduced 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors, for users who want high performance.

Both series provide "up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director", and "up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for the fastest, simplest and reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory".

Moreover, the chip manufacturer introduced the new "Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products purpose-built for the education segment, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications", the company said.

