Internet Explorer retiring on June 15, 2022

Internet Explorer, a web browser that has been in service for over two decades, will be discontinued on June 15, 2022. Microsoft has decided to close its web browser. This means that Internet Explorer will be closed from Wednesday. Internet Explorer has been a part of netizens around the world for the last 27 years. The browser Internet Explorer was launched in 1995.

Microsoft launched Internet Explorer as an add-on package for the computer operating system Windows 95. Later the company started offering these browsers for free under this package. Once upon a time, Internet Explorer was a very popular browser. After the year 2000, the number of its users increased rapidly. In 2003, the web browser market share grew to almost 95 percent, and Internet Explorer was used by almost everyone around the world. Later browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox came in the market. Compared to them, Internet Explorer could not update itself and fell behind in the market. Gradually, people stopped using Internet Explorer.

Internet Explorer service will be available in Microsoft Edge. The Internet Explorer service on Windows 10 will now be available in Microsoft Edge, according to Microsoft. Microsoft Edge is a faster, more secure and modern browser than Internet Explorer. Microsoft stopped updating the Internet Explorer web browser in 2016. Microsoft decided to shut down Internet Explorer. Microsoft's decision will not have much effect on people as most people are already using other web browsers.