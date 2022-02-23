iPhone 14 battery life may increase with new 5G chip

San Francisco, Feb 23 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 in or around September and now a new report suggests the upcoming iPhone will feature better battery life than iPhone 13 series, thanks to a new 5G chipset.

According to a new report from the Economic Daily News, TSMC has obtained all orders for Apple's 5G radio frequency or RF chips for this year's flagship iPhone models. The new chips will be purportedly manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process.

The 6nm process for 5G RF chips can provide a physically smaller chip with lower power consumption.

The smaller chip would free up valuable space inside the iPhone 14 for other components such as a larger battery.

The modem of the iPhone 14 is also said to be bringing support for Wi-Fi 6E, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series smartphones with Wi-Fi 6.

Apple last year launched iPhone 13 Pro models with storage options of up to a whopping 1 TB and now the next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up mayAcome with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

According to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, top-tier "iPhone 14" models will adopt a 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS image sensor for wide-angle camera module duties.

"We believe that the new 2H2022 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously," Kuo said in a note to investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor