iPhone 16 Series Launch: Date, Time, Expected Prices and Features for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 has begun appearing worldwide, with its launch event set for September 9 at 10:30 PM. Speculation about the phone's price is growing, especially considering the significant increase from a previous range of ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 to now around ₹2,00,000. Reports suggest this year's model may also exceed two lakhs, as leaked by Apple Hub.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be unveiled early next week, along with other Apple products like laptops and watches.

According to leaks, the iPhone 16 could start at $799 (approximately ₹66,300), while the iPhone 16 Plus may begin at $899 (around ₹74,600). The Pro models might start at $1,099 (approximately ₹91,200) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at $1,199 (about ₹99,500).

If the iPhone 16 maintains the same pricing as the iPhone 15, it would be a significant surprise, given Apple's trend of raising prices with each new model, which could shock fans.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are likely to feature displays of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, while the Pro models may have larger screens measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches.