ISRO's rocket to take OneWeb's 36 satellites to orbit in March

By IANS | Published: January 25, 2023 06:36 PM 2023-01-25T18:36:05+5:30 2023-01-25T18:45:39+5:30

Chennai, Jan 25 The second lot of 36-satellites belonging to the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd Disclaimer: This ...

ISRO's rocket to take OneWeb's 36 satellites to orbit in March | ISRO's rocket to take OneWeb's 36 satellites to orbit in March

ISRO's rocket to take OneWeb's 36 satellites to orbit in March

Next

Chennai, Jan 25 The second lot of 36-satellites belonging to the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Uk-based network access associated ltd Uk-based network access associated ltd