IT Layoffs 2025: Microsoft, Google, Apple Among 284 Tech Companies That Cut Jobs in First 5 Months

The information technology (IT) companies continue the process of cutting jobs across the world after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has witnessed mass hiring during the coronavirus outbreak when other industries were struggling due to revenue growth. As per the current scenario, over 62,000 employees were sacked across 284 IT companies in the first five months of 2025, as per the layoff tracker Trueup report. IT companies, including Google, Microsoft, Intel, and Apple, have laid off their employees across different sectors.

According to Trueup data, the layoff trend, which boomed after the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2023, significantly abated in the current year. Over 16,000 employees were laid off in May 2025. The data further revealed that about 2.4 lakh tech workers lost their jobs in 2024.

Experts blame the ongoing wars between countries for impacting the global economy, leading to economic uncertainty, high interest rates, and inflationary pressure, which are forcing tech companies to cut their spending costs and prioritise profitability. Another reason for layoffs is the high competition for AI technology and products, which leads to more job cuts.

IT Layoffs in 2025

Microsoft

Microsoft recently cut more than 6,000 jobs from its global workforce. According to reports, the tech giant is reducing management levels and streamlining operations through these job cuts, which has impacted middle management roles as the company seeks to create a more streamlined hierarchy by increasing each manager's "span of control."

Microsoft is reportedly hiring more engineers as it continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. CEO Satya Nadella also hinted at recent job cuts during the recent Town hall event. At the event, he reportedly revealed that the latest round of job cuts was due to “reorganisation rather than performance.”

Google

Google cut hundreds of roles in its Global Business Organisation and technological and software business, including Pixel, Android, and Chrome divisions. In May this year, the company sacked about 200 workers from its Global Business Organisation.

Meta

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram parent company Meta is set to lay off more than 3,000 employees in the current year as part of a performance program due to restructuring. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed the report of layoffs, saying the move is to raise the firm's performance bar, which will cause low-performing employees to lose their jobs.

The company also fired some employees from its Reality Labs division, specifically impacting teams in Oculus Studios, the unit responsible for developing apps and games for Meta’s Quest VR headsets. Among the affected projects is Supernatural, a popular VR fitness app that Meta acquired in 2023.