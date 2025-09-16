Jaguar Land Rover extends production halt until Sep 24 over cybersecurity breach

New Delhi, Sep 16 Tata-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said that it has extended its pause in production until September 24 after being hit by a cybersecurity incident earlier this month.

The company said that its global operations remain disrupted as investigations into the breach continue.

In a statement, JLR said it has informed its employees, suppliers, and partners about the decision to keep production suspended until Wednesday (September 24).

"Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday, September 24,” the company said.

The carmaker explained that it is still carrying out a forensic investigation into the cyberattack and is carefully planning different stages of a controlled restart of its operations.

“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing, and we will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses,” the company said.

The disruption comes at a challenging time for JLR. The automaker has already been struggling with declining profits due to rising costs linked to US tariffs.

The cyberattack has added further strain by halting production at a time when the company is working to strengthen its business.

Jaguar Land Rover had signed a five-year contract worth £800 million with Tata Consultancy Services in 2023 to provide cybersecurity and IT support.

The deal was part of JLR’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation across its operations. Despite these efforts, the current breach has caused a significant setback.

Industry analysts say the prolonged suspension could affect JLR’s supply chain and sales targets, especially in key markets.

For now, the company is focusing on restoring its systems securely and ensuring its operations return to normal as quickly as possible.

