Jio announces new Rs 750 Independence Day special plan

Reliance Jio has announced a new data plan for Indian customers ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. The new plan comes in at Rs 750 and offers unlimited calling and 2GB daily data benefits.The Independence Day plan is not the only plan. Reliance Jio also features Rs 2,879 and Rs 2,545 prepaid plans with yearly validity. The Rs 2,879 plan comes with 2GB daily data and 100 SMS per day along with access to different Jio apps and services.

On the other hand, the Reliance Jio Rs 2,545 plan has a validity of 336 days and offers 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. A few other benefits of this plan include access to apps such as JiOTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity and more.