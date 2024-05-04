Karma has a way of biting back: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

New Delhi, May 4 Karma has a way of biting back, said Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Saturday.

Nithin, who once worked at a call centre, said this as he is dealing with “unsolicited calls” by telemarketing companies. He said that his phone has now become “unusable”

“My phone has become unusable due to telemarketing and is always silent,” said Nithin, in a post on X.com.

“Guess what goes around comes around. I spent four years at a call centre, making unsolicited calls to people in the US. I guess Karma has a way of biting back,” he added.

The Zerodha Co-founder in February reported suffering a stroke.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking -- any of these could be possible reasons," he posted on X, adding that it will take “3 to 6 months for full recovery”.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur said that the stroke left him a “big droop in the face and unable to read or write…and absent-minded”.

Last week, he made his first public appearance, at the Zero1 fest where he discussed health and wealth.

"Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with @nasdaily, JC @FITTRwithsquats, and @twitellectual," the 44-year-old entrepreneur wrote in a post on X.

