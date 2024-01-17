Karnataka police launch AI, GPT Chatbox to control crime

The state police department has launched a state-of-the-art technology, Artificial Intelligence Mission Learning (AIML) to control criminal activities and collect data using Chat GPT technology chatbot services. The state police department is a pioneer in computerization and now uses modern technologies. The Karnataka State Police Hackathon-2024 was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today in the presence of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar in Bengaluru. The CM released Police IT G2 Software, ITPA Simple Mobile App, Police Mitra Chat Bot, Compassion Based Recruitment Portal, KSPAI, and Financial Offenses Investigation Software.

The Chief Minister attended the annual conference of senior police officers held at the office of the State Director General of Police in Bengaluru and reviewed the performance of the upgradation of the bomb detection and disposal squad mobile lab, forensic science mobile lab vehicle, mobile command, and control center vehicle. He gave strict instructions that during the coming Lok Sabha elections, senior police officers have been told to keep a watch on the religious forces that disturb the peace of the society and take strict action against the forces that are profiting by spreading false news. He further said, “Using caste for transfers is the worst. Not to do that. We are a secular nation and we must strengthen the aspirations of our constitution.” He further said that the increasing number of crime cases means that the patrolling system, the staff, and the station officials have failed to prevent it. The CM warned that the DCPs concerned would be held accountable if the cases increased. At the same time, the CM released a brief cybercrime handbook. On this occasion, Home Secretary Umashankar, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan, Chief Minister's Secretary Trilok Chandra, Chief Minister's Political Secretaries Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed with other senior police officers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.



