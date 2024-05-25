KFintech appoints ex-Kotak Mahindra Bank veteran C. Jayaram as Independent Director

New Delhi, May 25 Hyderabad-based KFin Technologies Limited on Saturday announced it has appointed former Kotak Mahindra Bank joint managing director, Chengalath Jayaram, as an Independent Director.

Jayaram had a 26-year tenure at the Kotak Group, where he played a key role in establishing and growing multiple business verticals.

Jayaram’s term as a Non-Executive Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended on April 30.

"His extensive experience and proven track record in the financial services and capital markets industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate. Mr. Jayaram's strategic insights and leadership will undoubtedly propel KFintech to new heights," said Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director & CEO, KFin Technologies Ltd.

During his time at Kotak, Jayaram was instrumental in heading the private banking, alternative investments, and international operations, further solidifying his expertise in the financial sector.

Jayaram earlier worked at Overseas Sanmar Financial Limited.

"KFintech's rapid growth and commitment to innovation and excellence are truly commendable. I am excited to contribute to the company’s journey as it continues to set new benchmarks in the capital markets ecosystem," said Jayaram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor