Kotak Mahindra Bank App Down: Customers Facing Technical Issue in Mobile Banking; Bank Says 'Team Working To Fix'

On Friday, February 2, users of Kotak Mahindra Bank took to social media to report issues they were encountering with the app. Several account holders mentioned that the Kotak Mahindra Bank app server was repeatedly experiencing downtime. Some users also stated that they were unable to check their balance or perform transactions through the app.

One of the user of Kotak Bank took to X, formerly Twitter, to report the problem. He wrote, "Is Kotak Mahindra Bank App Down?" after tagging Kotak Mahindra Bank's official X account.

Later, he received a reply from the bank stating that they are working to fix the glitch. The tweet read, "Hello, Apologies for the inconvenience. We’re aware of issues affecting our mobile banking app for some customers. Our tech team is urgently addressing the situation, and we expect a resolution shortly. Thank you for your patience. Team Kotak."

According to Downdetector, the outage began around 9 am this morning, and by around 11:20 am, more than 800 users had reported problems accessing the mobile app. Users are reportedly facing difficulties accessing the mobile banking app of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with some unable to log in to their accounts through the app. The glitch is primarily being experienced in India, with the app force-closing or users unable to log in.