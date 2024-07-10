Lava launches new smartphone with curved display

New Delhi, July 10 Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Wednesday launched a new smartphone under its Blaze series -- Lava Blaze X, with a curved AMOLED display.

The new Blaze X comes in two stunning colour variants -- Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey.

It will be available on Lava e-store and Amazon from July 20 at a starting price of Rs 13,999 (inclusive of bank offers).

"The new Blaze X, the latest addition to the line-up is developed with three key parameters at the epicentre-segment - first curved AMOLED display, performance and aesthetics," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 120 Hz display with a punch-hole design to provide an immersive experience to the users.

The new Blaze X comes equipped with a 64MP+2MP rear camera featuring the Sony sensor and a 16MP front camera.

It offers several shooting modes, including Dual View Video, Film, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, Macro, AI Emoji.

Moreover, the device comes with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 5000mAh battery along Type C port and 33W Fast charging.

