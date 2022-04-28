LG Electronics starts manufacturing energy-efficient Window ACs in India

New Delhi, April 28 LG Electronics on Thursday said it has started manufacturing their 'dual inverter' window air conditioners at their Noida plant.

The company said it will invest in building the infrastructure with the capability of manufacturing up to 300,000 units of window ACs in the country.

"As we start manufacturing our dual inverter window air conditioners in India, we are confident, it will further diversify our scope to make more India-specific innovations for India and the world," said Deepak Bansal, VP, Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India.

LG said it will work on further increasing its market share with their 'Make in India' product line-up.

"LG dual inverter window ACs will be an energy efficient choice for consumers. Further, equipped with LG ThinQ, the 5 Star window air conditioner offers a range of connected features and allows users to control them remotely through a smartphone app when not at home," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, Business Head, Residential Air Conditioners, LG Electronics India.

Starting from Rs 39,990, the window ACs are also equipped with 'Top Air Discharge' for uniform cooling and 'Clean Filter Indicator' for fresh air, said the company.

Riding high on the success of its business in 2021, consumer electronics giant LG last week unveiled a new lineup of home appliances that include a range of AI-based air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators and a wearable purifier, etc.

"The business for LG has been good in 2021 and when we say good, that means we have logged turnover growth of more than 20 per cent," Bansal had told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor