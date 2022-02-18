LG launches 2022 range of AI dual inverter ACs in India

New Delhi, Feb 18 LG Electronics on Friday launched its latest range of AI dual inverter air conditioners with multiple in-built sensors.

LG's new 2022 line-up consists of 57 Split ACs and 4 window inverter ACs. The new range of Split AC's will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990. Consumers will also be able to purchase the Window Inverter AC's ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

"Our new line up of 2022 Air Conditioners is equipped with advanced features like AI Convertible 6-in-1 range of AC that offers flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. Further, complemented by Artificial Intelligence Convertible mode and inbuilt sensors, the AC will give optimal cooling by automatically analysing the inputs from the sensors," Kulbhushan Bhardwaj-Business Head- Air conditioners said in a statement.

The 2022 range of LG air conditioners come equipped with an anti-virus protection filter. Coated with Cationic Silver, the filter deactivates upto 99 per cent of virus and bacteria and aims to remove harmful substances such as pollen from the air.

These new air conditioners will add on to the existing range of ACs with features like UV nano and Air Purification. LG has also introduced a UV range of ACs with Wi-Fi (ThinQ), hot and cold ACs with Super Convertible 5in1, Window Inverter ACs with Convertible 4-in-1 features.

The 2022 range of air conditioners from LG are equipped with ADC safety sensors. These sensors provide robustness and safety at every step of operation making the air conditioners highly durable while ensuring a stable performance.

