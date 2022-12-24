Look Back 2022: When Gujarat Titans became the first IPL team to unveil logo in Metaverse

The year 2022 was a memorable one for IPL debutants Gujarat Titans as they lifted the IPL trophy under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Before the tournament the Ahmedabad-based team unveiled their team logo in a Metaverse. It was the first time that a IPL team had gone virtual with their logo introduction.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, in a statement, said, “Cricket is a game of infinite possibilities and taking forward the spirit of the game, we are thrilled to announce Gujarat Titans entry into The Metaverse as we are all set to reveal our team logo. We are confident that the Gujarat Titans logo launch and The Titans Dugout in The Metaverse will provide an immersive and engaging experience for our fans.”Gujarat Titans’s has marquee players like Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The team has players such as David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill in their ranks.

