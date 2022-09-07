Low-end TWS models drive global earbuds shipments

New Delhi, Sep 7 Global true wireless (TWS) hearables shipments managed to grow 13 per cent (on-quarter) and 15 per cent (on-year) in the second quarter this year, driven by low-end models in the under-$50 segment.

According to latest data from Counterpoint Research, entry-level models were not impacted by inflation fears.

"Emerging markets like India, MEA and Latin America grew quarter-on-quarter driven by low-end models, while China continues to suffer from a weak economic climate and its Zero-Covid policy," said Kyunghwan Shin, Research Associate at Counterpoint.

The overall growth of the global TWS market in Q2 2022 was sluggish, especially in YoY terms, due to Covid-19 and weak macroeconomic indicators.

Xiaomi, in particular, benefited greatly from its broad portfolio focused on entry-level and led the sub-$100 segment.

The brand was also able to better absorb the device replacement cycle.

"Apple is expected to rebound in H2 2022. As the upcoming Airpods Pro 2 remain as the only alternative model for ANC-enabled Airpods, the former could absorb the demand of its past iteration which was released in 2019," said Shin.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also expected to receive favourable reviews with its high sound quality and outstanding ANC.

Its increased price would pose a big hurdle for the new Galaxy Buds Pro model but is still about $20 cheaper than the AirPods Pro model.

"If Samsung succeeds in showing decent sales with the increased price, it could prove to be a milestone for its premium brand image in the TWS market," said the report.

