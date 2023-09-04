Mathura temple to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's success this Janmashtami

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna is known for celebrating Janmashtami with grandeur. However, this year the Janmashtami celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple will be dedicated to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who helped create history by making the Chandrayaan-3 mission successful.

According to a report by ABP News, this year's Janmashtami at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple will be celebrated on the Chandrayaan-3. Moreover, the flower bungalow where Lord Krishna will sit on the midnight on September 7 has been named after ISRO Chief S Somnath while the deity's dress has been named after the Pragyan rover.Secretary of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Kapil Sharma told ABP News that all Indians have been entranced and happy at the success of Chandrayaan-3. Notably, Lord Krishna's seat has been named ‘Somnath Pushp Bangla’ and his dress has been named ‘Pragyan Prabhas.'