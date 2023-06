Meta expands Horizon Worlds metaverse to more European countries

San Francisco, Aug 16 Meta (formely Facebook) on Tuesday announced to expand its Horizon Worlds metaverse experience to more countries in Europe, for people aged 18 or older in France and Spain.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he looks forward to "seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon".

"We want everyone to have control over their experience in Horizon Worlds, so we're always working to add more tools and features that let people customize their own experiences," Meta said in a blog post.

To start, the Conduct in VR Policy and Horizon Worlds Prohibited Content Policy outlines what is and is not allowed on the platform.

If someone bothers you, you have several options. From your wrist menu, you can tap the shield icon and pull up Safe Zone, which allows you to take a break from your surroundings and block, mute, or report anyone engaging in unwanted behaviour.

"All new Horizon Worlds users go through an onboarding process that explains how to use Safe Zone. Further, anyone violating our policies may have their account restricted, suspended, or disabled, depending on the specifics of the case," said the company.

Recently, Meta announced a new setting known as Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds that gives users more control over their experience.

With an aim to make it more user-friendly, tech giant Meta has also introduced a new content rating system for "mature audiences".

