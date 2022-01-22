Micromax In Note 2 launch scheduled for Jan 25 in India
January 22, 2022
New Delhi, Jan 22 Domestic smartphone brand Micromax has announced it will launch the 'IN Note 2' smartphone on January 25 in the Indian market.
The company has shared a short teaser video showcasing its design. The teaser gives us the first look at the In Note 2, revealing a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on three sides and a fairly large chin.
The Twitter post also confirmed the Micromax IN Note 2 will have a "Dazzling Glass finish".
The upcoming Micromax smartphone In Note 2 is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution screen with a higher refresh rate.
The predecessor, the Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a maximum brightness of 450nits and a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.
The IN Note 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
