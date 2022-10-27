Microsoft expands cyber programme to boost skilling in India

New Delhi, Oct 27 In a bid to reduce the skill gap in the field of cyber security, Microsoft announced on Thursday to expand its CyberShikshaa programme in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Tata STRIVE and the ICT Academy.

The programme aims to reach 45,000 women and underserved youth with technical skills over the next three years for careers in cyber security and provide internship or job opportunities to 10,000 learners.

"With the continuous training and subsequent employment of women through CyberShikshaa, Microsoft and its partners are committed to building the next generation of security leaders and ensuring a vibrant and diverse cybersecurity workforce in India," Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

In India, cybersecurity jobs are projected to grow by 32 per cent by 2028, yet the talent pool falls short by 42 per cent, it added.

"In the last four years, we have seen this programme create a significant impact by providing cybersecurity skilling and employment for women," said Rama Vedashree, former CEO of DSCI.

"We are confident that the expansion of CyberShikshaa for specialised trainings aimed towards specific sectors will help bridge the skills gap and provide organisations with industry-ready talent," he added.

The CyberShikshaa programme, launched in 2018 by Microsoft and DSCI, has successfully trained 1100 women and employed over 800 women through multiple training batches.

