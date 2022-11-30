Microsoft, LinkedIn empower 7.3 mn learners in India, announce new skills

New Delhi, Nov 30 Microsoft and its subsidiary LinkedIn on Wednesday announced it has empowered 7.3 million learners in India to acquire digital skills for in-demand jobs.

To date, Microsoft has engaged 14 million learners in Asia via its professional networking platform LinkedIn, including 7.3 million from India, via its aSkills for Jobs' programme.

The company said it will provide free access to 350 courses, six new 'Career Essentials Certificates' and 50,000 'LinkedIn Learning Scholarships' to millions of learners in India and globally.

"We want to continue making tech skills accessible to all, opening up employment opportunities for people to succeed and embrace innovation," said Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.

The new courses and certificates will be offered in seven languages English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese and Japanese.

The launch builds on the Global Skills Initiative, which helped 80 million jobseekers around the world access digital skilling resources.

The top six 'LinkedIn Learning Pathways' in India were Critical Soft Skills, Software Developer, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst, Project Manager, and Customer Service Specialist.

The company said that the new 'Career Essentials Certificates' are designed to help learners bridge the gap from basic digital literacy to more advanced technical skills training and gain certifications that will be valuable to securing employment.

All courses are available on LinkedIn at opportunity.linkedin.com.

In addition, Microsoft-developed courses are also available on Microsoft Community Training (MCT) and in downloadable format for use on other Learning Management Systems (LMS) for nonprofit partners, the company said.

