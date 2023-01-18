Microsoft rolling out Azure OpenAI service with access to ChatGPT soon

American tech giant Microsoft is all set to roll out Azure OpenAI service this week, which will allow businesses to integrate tools like DALL-E into their own cloud apps.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the Azure service has been under test at Microsoft for just over a year, and it will soon include access to ChatGPT, the conversational AI that made headlines last year.

The Azure OpenAI service features a number of AI models made by OpenAI including GPT-3.5, Codex, and DALL-E, so businesses and developers can utilize these systems in their own apps and workloads.

Microsoft essentially packages up GPT-3.5 with the scaling you'd expect from Azure and management and data handling additions.

Developers could use Azure OpenAI to build apps that leverage AI for support tickets or for content matching to improve search results in online stores. Such models are already being used widely as tools to summarize documents and analyze text.

Microsoft uses its own Azure OpenAI service to power GitHub Copilot, the USD 10 per month service that helps suggest lines of code to developers inside their code editor.

Power BI also uses GPT-3 natural language models to generate formulae and expressions, and the upcoming Microsoft Designer app uses DALL-E 2 to generate art from text prompts.

As per The Verge, the launch of Azure OpenAI comes just days after rumours of Microsoft looking to integrate ChatGPT and other OpenAI language AI models even further into its products and services.

