Microsoft services down in India

Microsoft Corp said it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services including Teams and Outlook, with outage reports saying the platforms were down for thousands of users globally.

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows that outage is majorly reported by Indians. Almost 3000 plus users have reported facing issues at the time of writing the article. The tech giant hasn’t commented on the outage yet. We have reached out to Microsoft for an official statement and will update the article when we get a comment.

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and over 900 in Japan. Outage reports also spiked in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

"We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," Microsoft said in a tweet

During the outage, most users were unable to exchange messages, join calls or use any features of Teams application. Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.