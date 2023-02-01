Microsoft to remove several games from Xbox 360 store on Feb 7

New Delhi, Feb 1 Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will remove a bunch of beloved games from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on February 7.

"A number of game titles and associated add-ons will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title. These removals will start on February 7, 2023," the company said on an Xbox support page.

"Once purchased, you can always redownload these games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History."

On the support page, the company also provided the list of the games that will be removed based on the users' region.

For example, in India, many games including 'Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare', 'Counter-Strike: GO', 'Assassin's Creed IV', 'Star Wars Battlefront' and 'Prince of Persia', will be removed.

Meanwhile, last month, as 2022 was coming to an end, the tech giant had revealed its best Xbox games of last year.

That list included titles like the racing game 'Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels', the action-adventure game 'Sea of Thieves', the survival game 'Grounded', and much more.

