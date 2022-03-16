Microsoft to reveal 'future of hybrid work' with Windows 11 on April 5

San Francisco, March 16 Tech giant Microsoft has scheduled a preview event to discuss the "exciting future" of "Hybrid Work, Powered by Windows".

Set to take place on April 5, it will feature Windows exec Panos Panay showing off Microsoft's security, productivity and management features, both in the client and the cloud.

The event page does not say much and Microsoft has not openly discussed the event, but The Verge saw plenty of clues about the kind of hybrid work solutions and security tools Microsoft is working on for businesses where the "office" is more of an idea than a location.

That includes Windows 365 subscriptions for cloud PCs that users access via a web browser, the rollout of its Fluid framework for Microsoft Office apps (now rebranded as Loop), and a detailed vision of the future of meetings with Microsoft Teams.

Last year CEO Satya Nadella wrote that "Hybrid work represents the biggest shift to how we work in our generation. And it will require a new operating model, spanning people, places, and processes".

