Microsoft's Xbox consoles to get new power mode options

San Francisco, Jan 12 Microsoft has announced that it will roll out new power mode options, including shutdown (energy saving) to Xbox Series X and S consoles in a bid for sustainability and cost savings.

This update to users' power settings will reduce their power consumption while their console is off, and will not affect performance, gameplay, or their console's ability to receive overnight updates to the system, games or apps.

Moreover, the company said that the remote features are supported while the console is powered on, however, remote wake is not supported while it is shut down.

Users can adjust their settings at any time, choosing what works best for them.

"We encourage all players to learn more about the power setting options available to you. Every small step we take has a larger collective impact - and choosing shutdown (energy saving) can have a real, meaningful impact," said the company.

"For example, for every 2 consoles that switch to Shutdown (energy saving) for one year, we will save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade," it added.

Further, Xbox One consoles will also begin to see the new power mode options, including the energy-saving mode - shutdown.

In order to determine the best way to inform players of the change, Xbox One consoles will test multiple messaging options.

The purpose of this effort is to provide Xbox One gamers with the opportunity to provide feedback on their experience, the company mentioned.

Using shutdown (energy saving) will enable Xbox One consoles to receive system, game, and app downloads overnight, just like Xbox Series X|S.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor