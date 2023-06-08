Minecraft now officially available on Chromebooks

San Francisco, June 8 Tech giant Google has announced that the 'Minecraft: Bedrock Edition' game is now officially available on Chromebooks.

Users can now purchase this game from the Google Play Store on Chromebook, which includes access to Minecraft Marketplace and the ability to play on Realms, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Minecraft is now available on compatible Chromebooks, including all Chromebooks launched in the last three years."

Players can team up with friends across multiple devices, including Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Windows computers, with Minecraft's cross-play functionality.

However, the cross-play feature requires a Microsoft account.

"You can now play the newly announced Trails & Tales update on Chromebooks. The update features new mobs, new blocks and new items to transform your Overworld and meet a sniffer, brush for pottery shards or adventure for armor trims," the company said.

Moreover, the new update comes with new features including the ability to share camel rides with friends and leave each other messages with the new, editable hanging signs.

When users purchase the game on their Chromebook, they can use the same Google account to download it for free on their Android smartphone as well.

In March this year, an early access version of the 'Minecraft: Bedrock Edition' game was made available on Chromebooks.



