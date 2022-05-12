Motorola launches mid-range smartphone in India

New Delhi, May 12 Tech company Motorola on Thursday launched a new smartphone 'Motorola Edge 30' with Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor and 144Hz billion colour pOLED display in the Indian market.

The smartphone starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage option and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM+128 GB storage option.

"The Motorola Edge 30 comes with Motorola's signature near-Stock Android 12 experience, assured upgrade to Android 13 and 14 plus security updates for 3 years," the company said in a statement.

"With seamless wireless connectivity, users can now enjoy a hassle-free connection with their TV and get more work done with a full mobile desktop experience on the big screen," it added.

The smartphone features 144Hz, 10-bit pOLED display, HDR10+, DC-Dimming and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Weighing 155 grams, it comes in two colour variants meteor grey and aurora green.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup with 50 MP high resolution ultra wide + macro camera, a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

It packs a 4020mAh battery that supports 33W turboPower fast-charging support.

The device offers stereo speakers that come with Dolby Atmos and support Snapdragon Sound.

The company said that the 'Motorola Edge 30' also comes with 'ThinkShield' for mobile, designed to deliver business-grade security.

