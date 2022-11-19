Musk reinstates some celebrity accounts on Twitter, says 'no decision' on Trump

San Francisco, Nov 19 Elon Musk has said there is still "no decision" on reinstating former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter, as he reinstated some controversial accounts banned earlier.

The new Twitter CEO reinstated the accounts belonging to Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee.

"Kathie Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump's decision has not yet been made," Musk posted.

Griffin was permanently suspended earlier this month for changing her account name to "Elon Musk", and making fun of the Tesla CEO.

The accounts of Peterson and The Babylon Bee were suspended earlier this year for violating the company's hateful conduct policies.

When a user asked him to bring back Alexander Jones, an American far-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist, Musk said 'No'.

Musk said that the new Twitter policy is 'freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach'.

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetised, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter," he told his followers.

"You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet," Musk said, adding that this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account.

Trump was banned from Twitter after the US Capitol Hill attack on January 6, 2021. He later started his own Truth Social website.

