Musk subpoenas ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey amid legal battle

San Francisco, Aug 23 As Elon Musk is getting ready to fight a lawsuit by Twitter seeking to make him complete the $44 billion acquisition he had proposed, the tech billionaire's legal team submitted a subpoena for evidence from former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The microblogging platform and Musk are preparing for their October 17 trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to break their acquisition agreement, reports The Verge.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO for the second time last November and handed control of the company he helped create to Parag Agrawal.

He is running Square and Block and, reportedly, egging on Musk's attempt to buy Twitter in private messages.

As per the report, it is tough to say what information Dorsey has that Musk couldn't obtain by just texting him.

But with billions of dollars on the line, Musk's legal team is casting out all lines to support his argument the company is not telling the truth about measurements of bots and spam among the daily active users on its platform.

A recent ruling by Judge Kathaleen McCormick also gave Musk's team access to information from the former Twitter head of product Kayvon Beykpour.

In a separate filing, Musk's team subpoenaed the other Twitter executive Agrawal fired on the same day as Beykpour, Bruce Falck.

