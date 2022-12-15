My little son was followed by a 'crazy stalker' on road: Elon Musk

San Francisco, Dec 15 Elon Musk on Thursday revealed that his little son, who goes by the name 'X', was followed by a "crazy stalker" on the road in Los Angeles.

The alleged stalking episode happened after the new Twitter owner suspended Jack Sweeney's Twitter account who tracked Musk's private jet.

"Last night, a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving and climbed onto the hood," tweeted Musk.

The stalker blocked the car from moving and climbed on the bonnet.

Musk further said that any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.

"This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok," Musk informed.

Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student and aviation enthusiast, created the @ElonJet account, which provided regular updates on flights of Musk by using publicly available data.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family," Musk further commented.

On November 7, Musk claimed that the account was a "personal safety risk" but he will not suspend it as a part of his "commitment to free speech".

In January, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the Twitter bot tracking the movements of his private plane.

Meanwhile, some Musk followers requested him not to take any legal action against Sweeney.

"Elon, he is just a kid. Don't take legal action against him. I understand you must be angry when the safety of your kid is being put at risk, but still dealing with Greenspan I wouldn't want anyone else to go through that," posted Whole Mars Catalog.

