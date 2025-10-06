Nearly 60 pc of S. Koreans fear lagging behind in AI-driven investment

Seoul, Oct 6 Nearly 60 per cent of South Koreans feel a sense of anxiety about falling behind the trend of using generative artificial intelligence (AI) models to help with investments, a report showed on Monday.

According to the poll by the Korea Press Foundation on 1,000 South Koreans, 59.1 per cent of respondents expressed unease over lagging behind the trend of using AI for investment advice, reports Yonhap news agency.

Respondents in their 30s posted the highest ratio among all age groups with 64.5 per cent, the report said.

"The figure indicates that people in their 30s, who have just started their social and economic activities, show strong interest in investment, along with a desire to utilise AI programmes," said Yang Jung-ae, a researcher at the foundation.

The report also found that 67.2 per cent felt uneasy about failing to acquire AI-related skills at work, while 54.9 per cent expressed concerns over the AI education boom.

Experts, meanwhile, warned that investors should refrain from accepting all responses from AI models as facts.

"Each AI model has different biases, and answers from the same programme may vary depending on whether the service is free or paid," said Lee Jeong-min, a researcher at the Korea Financial Consumers Protection Foundation.

"Users need to compare and verify answers through different sources," Jeong-min added.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the South Korean government had unveiled the plan to allocate a record-breaking 35.3 trillion won ($25.1 billion) for research and development (R&D) projects in 2026 in a move to enhance productivity and develop new growth engines.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology chaired by President Lee Jae Myung on August 22, with details set to be submitted to the National Assembly in the near future.

