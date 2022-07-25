Netflix iOS app to have subscription button to avoid Apple's in-app transactions

A new upgrade for the iOS app from well-known OTT service Netflix will include an external subscription option that, when selected, would direct users to the company's website.

According to reports from Mashable, Apple has been apparently charging a 30 per cent fee on in-app purchases made through the App Store for some time.

Not only did Netflix do this, but Spotify also provided an external subscription option to its iOS app.

When a user selects the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS now, a notification stating that Apple is not liable for the transactions being made appears in the pop-up window.

When the user selects continue, the app directs them to the official website, where they may complete the remaining steps of the membership purchasing process.

Due to its in-app transaction strategy, Apple has been in the headlines and under investigation all over the world.

The tech giant was previously charged by EU regulators with preventing consumers from using independent mobile wallets. The business has also been charged with a similar offence in India, as reported by Mashable.

The Cupertino tech giant let dating apps skip the in-app purchases in the Netherlands, but they were still required to pay commissions on any external purchases at a reduced rate.

( With inputs from ANI )

