New AIIMS contributing to India’s scientific advancement, redefining patient care: Nadda

New Delhi, June 13 The newly established All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are contributing to the scientific advancement of the country as well as redefining patient care, said Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

He said this while virtually addressing the first edition of the Conclave on “Best Practices” organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Health Welfare at AIIMS, Nagpur.

The two-day Conclave seeks to showcase exemplary practices adopted by various AIIMS institutions, with a focus on patient-centric care, operational efficiency, digital transformation, and academic excellence.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the setting up of 22 new AIIMS across the country was sanctioned. Of these nearly 20 are operational.

The Union health minister noted that apex healthcare institutes are not only adding bed capacity to the country's healthcare system but also enhancing research and innovation.

“The new AIIMS are increasingly contributing to India’s scientific advancement through regionally relevant studies, ethical clinical trials, and translational research. It is encouraging to see the eﬀorts to foster interdisciplinary collaborations, as these will be a key to solving complex public health problems in the years to come,” Nadda said.

“AIIMS campuses are redefining patient care by oﬀering high-quality, evidence-based, and aﬀordable treatment through advanced infrastructure and a wide spectrum of specialties. Use of e-governance tools, transparent administrative frameworks, and patient-focused innovations such as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, digital registration systems, and dedicated helpdesks, demonstrate that efficiency and compassion can coexist in public healthcare settings,” he added.

Nadda noted that “each AIIMS, established as an Institute of National Importance, integrates advanced clinical care, high-quality medical education, and research excellence”.

The AIIMS is not only “strategically located to address regional disparities” but also serves as a Centre of healthcare innovation and learning, delivering equitable, aﬀordable and evidence-based healthcare services,” Nadda said.

He also emphasised the importance of sharing the best practices and innovations of each new AIIMS with other AIIMS for their wider adoption and utilisation. He also commended AIIMS Nagpur for “taking a lead and organising the first conclave on best practices”.

Nadda stated that “this conclave is a pioneering initiative that seeks to consolidate rich experiences of new AIIMS in three key domains: teaching-learning and research; hospital services; and governance and patient convenience.”

He underlined the significant role played by AIIMS in readying doctors to meet future healthcare challenges.

