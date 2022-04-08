New Google AI system to show updated business hours on Maps

New Delhi, April 8 To help companies keep up with the fast pace of change, Google has developed a machine learning model that automatically identifies if business hours are likely wrong and then instantly updates them with AI-generated predictions.

Over the past few years, businesses have experienced a lot of change including constantly updating operating hours based on changing pandemic-related restrictions.

"With the new AI-first approach, we're on track to update the hours for over 20 million businesses around the globe in the next six months helping you know exactly when your favourite store, restaurant or cafe is open for business," said Google.

The company is also enlisting the help of the Google Maps community including Local Guides and even the business owners themselves through their Google Business Profile to verify the information it predicted.

"We're also experimenting with ways we can use imagery to make updates to other helpful information," it said in a statement.

For instance, starting in the US, Google is launching a third-party imagery pilot to let people see the most up-to-date speed limit information in their towns.

Over time, this technology will bring more details to the map that can help make your drives safer and more efficient like where potholes and school zones are or where new construction is happening.

"AI, imagery and Duplex technology will continue to play a critical role in helping make Google Maps the most comprehensive and useful map possible," said Google.

