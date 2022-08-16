New Samsung foldable smartphones now open for pre-book in India

New Delhi, Aug 16 Samsung India on Tuesday announced that the fourth generation foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, are now open for pre-book online and across retail stores in the country.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The ‘Bespoke Edition' that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999, the company said in a statement.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

Consumers can also purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 184,999.

"Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8,000," said Samsung India.

Those who pre-book Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just Rs 2,999.

Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 6,000.

"With such unparalleled mobile experiences, our latest behaviour-shifting Galaxy Z series will revolutionise the way users interact with their smartphones," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and 10 per cent higher battery capacity at 3700mAh.

Touted as the toughest foldables ever, the Flip4 and Fold4 come with armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover, along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass.

"Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen of Fold4 with improved 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and less visible Under Display Camera (UDC)," said the company.

